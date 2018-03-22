Indian table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh accused of rape by 18-year-old

Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh, who has represented India at 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has been accused of allegedly raping a 18-year-old girl. The concerned person filed an FIR at the Barasat Women Police Station on Wednesday.

According to Bengali daily Ebela, the complainant said the 24-year-old Ghosh, an Arjuna Awardee, promised to marry her but then denied it.

READ | Soumyajit Ghosh is champion stuff but overweight, says coach Massimo Constantini

According to the report, India’s youngest national table tennis champion Ghosh and the girl had first interacted on social media in 2014 and then got into a relationship. The girl has further accused that both met at Ghosh’s flat in Kolkata and even in Siliguri, the table tennis star’s hometown. The complaint adds that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion.

READ | Soumyajit Ghosh achieves double glory, wins singles & doubles gold at Chile Open

Ebela also quoted another source saying that the two may even have got married in a temple in North Bengal. Ghosh was unavailable for comments.

Barasat additional SP Abhijit Banerjee said, “We have received a complaint against table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh and have started an investigation. The details can’t be revealed.”