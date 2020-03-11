Injured Vikas Krishan forced out of Asian Qualifiers final; ends with silver

other-sports

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:26 IST

Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash.

“He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out,” a source close to the boxer told PTI.

He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory. He, along with seven other Indians, secured a Tokyo Olympics ticket by making the semifinals of the ongoing qualifiers.