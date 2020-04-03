e-paper
IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country’s battle against COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide while infecting more than a million people.

other-sports Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta.
File image of IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta.(File)
         

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has helped raise Rs 71 lakh through donations from its state affiliates and National Sports Federations (NSF) as contribution towards the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “IOA is deeply grateful to its NSFs and state associations and other federation and bodies for extending their support and humble contributions towards the cause of our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IOA said in a statement issued by its Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

“In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation’‘s need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud.” The IOA will transfer the donations to Prime Minister Cares Fund, the statement added.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide while infecting more than a million people. In India, it has led to 56 deaths as per official estimates with over 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus.

Several sports personalities, including Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, shuttler PV Sindhu and athletes Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, have also come forward to provide financial contributions to fight against the disease.

