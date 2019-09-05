Is CM Punk on his way back to WWE? Signs point towards an unlikely reunion

other-sports

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:52 IST

CM Punk is arguably one of the most popular faces in pro-wrestling. The “Best in the World” was one of the biggest WWE stars when an unexpected falling out with the Chairman Vince McMahon and COO Triple H over his character’s development resulted in him leaving the company. Despite numerous attempts by the WWE, they were unable to bring the talent back to the company, which led to the animosity between Punk and the brand only turning bitter.

But now, after five years, there appears to be a glimmer of hope that the WWE and Punk could finally get reunited. “What we do know that is interesting is that CAA, which represents Punk and also represents WWE, has had an agent reach out to FOX head honchos about Punk as a co-host of the upcoming new FS 1 talk show...It’s only something Punk’s agent brought up and not anything that it’s clear Punk wanted, although he has seemingly been looking into commentary and he is doing lower level MMA commentary right now,” Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said.

Meltzer, earlier in May, had reported citing WWE soures that a reunion between Punk and the brand could be virtually impossible. But the rumours have again started making the rounds after the wrestler did not rule out having a conversation with the brand officials at the recent Starrcast III convention event.

“I wouldn’t not talk to them. On what planet, in what other business does somebody suspend somebody else, and then they don’t come and get them after the suspension. Like, why is it up to me? It’s just a weird situation, but that being said, I’m over it. I’ve been over it for a very long time, it’s in the past. I’m 40 years old and I try to be as zen and wise as I possibly can be. ... I’ll have a conversation with anybody. But it’s nothing—like, I’m not calling them, but if they’re like, ‘Oh, hey,’ I mean, I’ll talk to you. See what you got to say, but it better be good.”

Even if it would be an outside-ring appearance, the WWE might gain an upper edge of growing rival AEW if they manage to rope in Punk, as he could be the one person who can turn the tide in AEW’s favour.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:45 IST