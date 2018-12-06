Jehan Daruvala joins Prema Racing for FIA Formula 3 Championship

Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala has signed up for Prema for the first season of next year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The 20-year-old Indian, who is coming from a 2-year stint in European F3 that handed him multiple podium finishes including two wins, will be part of the Prema Racing’s three-car assault in a brand-new competitive environment.

“The new F3 series is going to be very exciting and a different experience for me. Driving on an F1 weekend, on Pirelli tyres and an expected grid of 30 drivers, is going to be fun and challenging,” Daruvala said.

“I am extremely excited and proud to begin this journey with Prema and I am confident that we can achieve great results together. I would like to thank Prema for having the confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this successful team.”

Daruvala made his racing debut in 2015, stepping up from kart racing to Formula Renault competition.

A constant threat for pole position and race victories, he paired his European endeavors with two successful seasons in the Toyota Racing Series.

In addition to his skills and past results, he will bring on board a great deal of experience, including the one made in GP3 at the end of this season which will provide valuable additional feedback for 2019.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 20:40 IST