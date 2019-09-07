Khabib Nurmagomedov in wrestling match with ‘old friend’ bear ahead of UFC 242 - WATCH

other-sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the top superstars of the fighting world. His fight with Conor McGregor was watched by millions as it became the most bought UFC PPV in history. On the biggest possible stage, Khabib proved his worth as he absolutely mauled McGregor in four rounds to retain his UFC Lightweight Championships. Now he is finally making his return to the Octagon as he fights interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 at The Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the fight Khabib returned to his home town of Dagestan in Russia. During that visit, Khabib got to meet with one of his old friends. Who might that friend be? It’s not someone from his college or school, it is a friend from his childhood. Khabib was seen wrestling with a bear as uploaded a picture on his social media while captioning it ‘With my old friend’.

It is a well-known fact that Khabib used to wrestle the bear during his childhood as his father Abdulmanap wanted to test his character. Khabib now has an undefeated professional record that stands at 27-0 en route to the lightweight championship. Khabib is going to be the favourite going into the fight and has the support of millions of people in Saudi Arabia. He has refused to say that the pressure will be a determining factor during the fight.

“If you’re a fighter always you’re going to feel pressure. Of course, [Dustin] has pressure, I have pressure. It doesn’t matter - tomorrow, when the cage closes, I’m going to fight. Like I always do. This is the easiest part in the sport: go to the cage and fight. This is what I do all my life.

“What’s the difference between champions and just fighters? You can control your pressure, emotions. I can control this. I showed this many, many times. Right now, I have pressure, too. Look at these cameras. But it doesn’t matter: tomorrow when the cage closes, the pressure is finished. I’m going to just fight.”

Khabib also commented that Poirier (25-5-1) is tough fighter and he is preparing for a five-round fight.

“Dustin is a tough guy; he has big experience. His last fight he showed he can fight five rounds, but I don’t know how he’s going to feel after my pressure.

“I’m focused on the fight, on five rounds. I can’t be thinking ‘Oh, second round or third round, I’m going to finish him’. I’m focused on five rounds of war.”

