Khelo India Youth Games 2019: Haryana wrestlers come to party, Punjab athletes shine

When it comes to wrestling in India, Haryana have been at the forefront. The first day of the Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday, however, saw the northern India state faltering from its prime position here with Delhi taking the lead.

It changed on Thursday as nine Haryana wrestlers brought gold to get their campaign back on track. In the U-21 Greco-Roman category, Amit (77kg) and Sushant (89kg) claimed the top place. In the U-17 girl’s category, all the seven final bouts were won by Haryana. The fiercest of those bouts was between Hanny Kumari who beat Maharashtra’s Kalyani Gadekar. The bout saw tempers rise after a decision went against Hanny.

Trailing 3-1, Hanny had Kalyani under control and was convinced she would get two points. Instead, she was given just one. This led to an argument between the Haryana coaches and judges. With 30 seconds remaining, and the scoreline 3-2 in favour of Kalyani, Hanny attacked with vigour and took a 4-3 lead. It was enough to seal a win. Other gold medallists for Haryana were: Antim (49kg), Nishu (53kg), Manju (57kg), Priyanka (61kg), Reetika (65kg), Priya (69kg).

Nataraj wins

Before the Games, a lot was expected from Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who had finished sixth in 200m backstroke at the Asian Games. The teenager did not disappoint as he clinched gold in 200m freestyle. Three other Karnataka swimmers won gold. Delhi (4 medals), Maharashtra (3) and TN (3) were the other big gainers from the pool.

Punjab dominates

Punjab and Maharashtra edged ahead in athletics with two top-place finishes each. In U-17 javelin throw, Punjab’s 2018 Youth Asian Games gold medallist Kunwer Ajai Rana finished first with a throw of 75.40m. In U-17 boys high jump, Rana’s statemate Robin Deep Singh claimed gold with an attempt of 1.98m.

Maharashtra’s Saurabh Rawat (U-17 1500m, 4:22.15 seconds) and Durga Deore (U-21 girls 1500m, 4:37.18 seconds) won gold.

Other gold medalists in athletics were Delhi’s Sahib Singh (U-21 shot put, 18.18m), Uttar Pradesh’s Rishabh Rishishwar (U-21 long jump, 7.72m), Tamil Nadu’s Karuniya M (U-21 girls discus throw, 46.60m), and Uttarakhand’s Ankita Dhayari (U-17 girls 1500m, 4:41.04 seconds), Gujarat’s Ajit Kumar Yadav (U-21 1500m, 3:56.29 seconds) and Kerala’s Sandra (U-21 girls triple jump, 13.13m).

Prothista shines

In gymnastics, West Bengal’s Prothistha Samanta bagged three individual gold medals and took her tally to four. On Thursday, she won the vault, beam and floor events.

State-wise it was Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh who took the lion’s share of medals, bagging five and four medals, respectively of the 14 medals on offer on Thursday.

Delhi judokas rock

Delhi judokas Manini Singh (-44kgs) and Navika (-48kg) won gold in the girls U-17 category while statemate Kunal Vats (below-60kgs) got gold in the boys section.

At day’s end, Delhi judokas had the best haul of three gold medals, one silver and two bronze and topped the charts. Haryana were second best with four medals (one gold, two silver, one bronze)

Hockey semi-final lineup

Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab registered victories in their last pool matches to secure their spots in the semi-finals of the U-17 men’s hockey competition.

In Pool A, Uttar Pradesh beat Maharashtra 5-3 while Odisha maintained their 100% record with a 3-1 win over Delhi. In Pool B, Punjab dominated Jharkhand 9-4 while Haryana subdued Chandigarh 4-0.

In Under-21 men’s, Punjab became the first team to qualify for the last-four stage as they defeated Delhi 4-1 in Pool A. Uttar Pradesh also advanced with a 2-0 win over Chandigarh.

