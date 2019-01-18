Khelo India Youth Games: Mary Kom ward Babyrojisana Chanu rules the ring

Mary Kom is omnipresent in Indian women’s boxing and her name crops up in any discussion with a link to the sport. At the Khelo India Youth Games here, every second girl boxer says she took up the sport because of the six-time world champion.

Manipur’s N. Babyrojisana Chanu is no different. The U-17 52kg category boxer, in fact, has a close link to Mary as she trains in her Imphal academy. On Friday, she defeated Assam’s Saraswati Boro 5:0 in the final.

While Chanu was carrying forward a great legacy, Rajasthan’s Arundhati Choudhary was building her own. She beat sub-junior national champion Pranjal Yadav of Haryana, who is Asian Games medallist Vikas Krishan’s niece, 5:0 in the U-17 70kg division.

On a day when Haryana and Maharashtra boxers dominated the medals tally with eight and five golds respectively these two stood out with their attacking performances.

Chanu’s flurry of punches dismantled her opponent and she somehow escaped knockdown thrice. “Playing attacking is my style. Mary Kom is my idol but she has never seen me fight, though I have talked to her. I want to do so well that she will be proud of me,” said Chanu, who won medals at the Seven Nations Cup and the Junior Nations Cup in Serbia.

Rajasthan’s Arundhati is a different story. She started as basketball player but turned to boxing on her father’s insistence. That the decision as right was evident by the way she stayed in control against Pranjal and pushed her to the corners. Her combination punches were a pleasure to watch.

READ: Sunil Gavaskar questions no prize money to Team India after ODI triumph

“Now I train in Rohtak, Haryana. I am in 70kg category as my coaches say that more than speed it is my power that stands out in the ring,” said Arundhati, who hopes to qualify for the Asian Championship in 2019.

However, while it was joy for the two, home-favourite Akash Gorkha lost the 57kg final to Haryana’s Vanshaj 5:0.

Mahak wins

In the U-21 girls tennis singles final, Madhya Pradesh’ Mahak Jain defeated Mihika Yadav of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-1. In the U-17 boys singles final, Dev Javia of Guajarat defeated Aryaan Bhatia of Maharashtra 7-5, 6-3.

In the U-17 girls doubles final, Maharashtra’s Prerna Vichare-Gargi Pawar beat state-mates Sai Bhoyar-Hrudaya Shah 6-1, 6-1.

Jharkhand, Haryana in final

In the U-21 women’s hockey, Jharkhand and Haryana progressed to the final. Jharkhand defeated Punjab 3-0 in the first semi-final while Haryana cruised to a 2-0 victory over Odisha in the other semi-final.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 20:16 IST