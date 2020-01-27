e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James in tears after NBA legend’s demise - Watch

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James in tears after NBA legend’s demise - Watch

In a video doing the rounds on social media, LeBron James was seen hugging people and wiping away his tears right after the team plane reached California.

other-sports Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
A file photo of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.(REUTERS)
         

LeBron James was seen in tears after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was informed about the death of teammate Kobe Bryant on Sunday. In a video doing the rounds on social media, James was seen hugging people and wiping away his tears right after the team plane reached California. Bryant lost his life when a helicopter he was riding in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter and plunging legions of fans around the world into mourning.

 

Bryant, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

READ: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash

On Saturday, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Bryant took to Twitter to congratulate James and that was his final social media post.

 

With Los Angeles Lakers trailing the host Philadelphia 76ers 74-52 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the third period, James worked off a screen, took a pass from Anthony Davis at the 3-point line and drove across the lane for a layup and the historic points.

The basket put James at 33,644 career points, one more than former Lakers great Bryant’s 33,643. During a timeout after the basket, the Philadelphia crowd gave James a standing ovation.

(With agency inputs)

