Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Lakshya Sen enters final of Belgian International

The 18-year-old from Almora notched up a comfortable 21-18 21-11 win over Bruun in a 48-minute semifinal clash on Friday night.

other-sports Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Leuven, Belgium
File photo of Lakshya Sen.
File photo of Lakshya Sen.(Getty Images)
         

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles finals of the Belgian International Challenge with a straight game win over Denmark’s Kim Bruun here. The 18-year-old from Almora notched up a comfortable 21-18 21-11 win over Bruun in a 48-minute semifinal clash on Friday night.

Lakshya, the Asian Junior champion, will face second seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark in the finals.

The semifinal clash was a close affair initially with Lakshya and Bruun exchanging leads frequently before the Danish shuttler jumped to a 11-9 advantage at the break.

However, Lakshya erased the deficit after the interval and build on a slender 13-12 lead to slowly move ahead and eventually pocketed the opening game comfortably.

Lakshya came out with all cylinders blazing in the second game to jump to a 6-2 lead early on and then reeled off five straight points to grab a 11-3 lead at the breather.

The Indian produced another burst of five straight points to create a huge gap which Bruun failed to bridge.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 11:23 IST

