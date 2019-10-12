e-paper
Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Lakshya Sen enters semifinals of Dutch Open

The 18-year-old from Almora, who had clinched the Belgian Open last month, beat Bharadwaj 21-9 21-16 in just 37 minutes on Friday night.

other-sports Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Ulan-Ude
File image of Lakshya Sen.
File image of Lakshya Sen.(Getty Images)
         

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the men’s singles semifinals with a straight-game win over compatriot B M Rahul Bharadwaj at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament. The 18-year-old from Almora, who had clinched the Belgian Open last month, beat Bharadwaj 21-9 21-16 in just 37 minutes on Friday night.

Lakshya, who had won the Asian Junior champion, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year, will now take on Felix Burestedt of Sweden. Lakshya dished out a dominating game, moving to a 6-0 lead early on and then jumped to 11-3 at the interval.He continued his march ahead, reeling off six straight points at 13-8 to move to 18-8 and soon pocketed the game comfortably.

In the second game, Bharadwaj opened up a 4-2 lead for a brief period but Lakshya came back to turn the tables and surged to 11-6 at the break.

Bharadwaj tried to make a comeback but Lakshya kept his nose ahead to eventually shut the door on his opponent.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 11:26 IST

