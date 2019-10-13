e-paper
Lakshya Sen wins maiden BWF World Tour title

They went toe-to-toe for most part of the second game. It was after the score 12-11 in his favour that Lakshya managed to steer clear of his Japanese opponent.

other-sports Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Almere, Netherlands
File photo of Lakshya Sen during the BWF World Junior Championships 2017.(Getty Images)
         

Shuttler Lakshya Sen on Sunday clinched his maiden BWF World Tour title, defeating Japanese world No. 160 Yusuke Onodera 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 in the final of the Dutch Open Super 100.

World No. 72 Lakshya (18) had to rally from a first game defeat. It was a close affair with Lakshya coming within a point of his opponent, but he could never nudge ahead. They went toe-to-toe for most part of the second game. It was after the score 12-11 in his favour that Lakshya managed to steer clear of his Japanese opponent.

Lakshya was more successful in keeping a distance with Onodera in the third game, leading 11-8 at the break. It was more of the same in the second period before Lakshya emerged victorious.

With this win, Lakshya is expected to get close to the top 50 in the world rankings. He had won the Belgian Open last month and reached the final of the Polish Open this year.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:24 IST

