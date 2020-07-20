e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / LeBron James’ trading card from 2003-04 sold for Rs 13.8 crore

LeBron James’ trading card from 2003-04 sold for Rs 13.8 crore

Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.

other-sports Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
LeBron James.
LeBron James.(USA Today/Pin Interest)
         

A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James’ 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.

Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.

“Only 23 versions of the Patch Autograph Parallel collection for James were ever produced. The rare card received a 9.5 mint gem grading from Beckett grading service,” the NBA said.

“Numbered 14 of 23, the card attracted 34 bids over the course of the 26-day auction.”

Darren Rovell of sports media company Action Network said the winning bidder was Leore Avidar, the CEO and co-founder of a San Francisco-based company.

James is a three-times NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016) and twice Olympic gold medallist (2008, 2012). He has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award four times.

In May, Michael Jordan’s autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched $560,000 in an online auction.

tags
top news
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In