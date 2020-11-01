e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors’ title

Lewis Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors’ title

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining

other-sports Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Photo of Lewis Hamilton
Photo of Lewis Hamilton(Twitter)
         

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors’ title in one-two formation.

The six times world champion took the chequered flag at Imola 5.783 seconds ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position. Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Renault.

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining. The Briton could clinch the drivers’ title in Turkey in two weeks’ time.

tags
top news
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In