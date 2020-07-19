e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record

Lewis Hamilton Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record

Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull, despite crashing his car on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start.

other-sports Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BUDAPEST
Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 19, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 19, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool(REUTERS)
         

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday. Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher’s F1 record of 91.

Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007 and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.

Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.

Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career pole on Saturday to match Schumacher’s record for seven poles on the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track nestled among rolling hills outside of Budapest.

He made a clean start but Bottas made a poor one from second and was overtaken by Lance Stroll starting third; the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, and Verstappen from seventh.

Red Bull only just managed to get Verstappen’s car on the grid for the start. About 20 minutes earlier, he damaged the front wing when going over a kerb and sliding into the barriers on a warmup lap.

Team principal Christian Horner looked on anxiously as mechanics replaced it and repaired the suspension, working frantically fast to get his car ready. They did, with just minutes left.

In a demoralising sign of the times for Ferrari, both cars were lapped by Hamilton.

Stroll placed fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon, with Vettel sixth and Leclerc out of the points in 11th.

Hamilton and most drivers again took the knee against racism before the start.

tags
top news
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In