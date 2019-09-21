e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 21, 2019

Marc Marquez top on wet Aragon MotoGP track

Marquez leads Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati by 93 points with six races left to run. The Italian only had the eighth best combined time in the first two practice sessions.

other-sports Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Alcañiz, Spain
Marc Marquez during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix.(AP)
         

Hot favourite Marc Marquez remains top of the qualifying by a wide margin for his ‘home’ MotoGP Saturday as a humid track at Aragon made racing treacherous. The 5.077km Aragon circuit has always smiled on Honda rider Marquez who has won on this track, just 160km from his hometown Cervera, the last three seasons.

The 26-year-old set a blistering pace Friday and under darkened skies Saturday Suzuki’s Alex Rins was fastest ahead of Spain’s Maverick Vinales of Yamaha, though neither of them could top Marquez in the combined times of the three sessions so far.

Marquez leads Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati by 93 points with six races left to run. The Italian only had the eighth best combined time in the first two practice sessions.

The riders with the ten fastest times in the first three free practice sessions participate directly in Saturday’s qualifying session (Q2), which determines the order of the top 12 places on the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 13:00 local time (1100 GMT).

The other drivers must participate in a preliminary qualifying session (Q1) and the best two times are drafted for Q2.

Marquez leads Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati by 93 points with six races left to run. The Italian only had the eighth best combined time in the first three practice sessions.

Combined times after three sessions:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda): 1min 46.869sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 1.145sec, 3. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 1.202, 4. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.248, 5. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.523, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1.573, 7. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 1.581, 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 1.608, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.772, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1.835

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 15:51 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
other sports
don't miss