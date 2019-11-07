Mary Kom thanks WOA for ‘OLY’ title

other-sports

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:39 IST

Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday thanked World Olympian Association (WOA) after the sports body granted her the use of post-nominal letters ‘OLY’.

‘OLY’ signifies sportspersons’ ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values.

Kom shared the certificate of recognition on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you so much for the RECOGNITION @worldolympians @iocmedia.”

Six-time world champion Kom had to settle for a bronze medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships after facing a defeat in the semi-finals of the tournament.

After the match, a BFI official said that India has waved a yellow card to appeal against how the Indian pugilist was scored in the match.

However, the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) technical committee rejected India’s appeal regarding how Mary Kom was scored by the match officials in her semi-final match of the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

As per AIBA’s instructions, protests are granted only if the scoreline reads either 3:2 or 3:1. Hence, the yellow card was not accepted by the technical committee.