Matt Wilson ties men’s 200m breaststroke world record

Australia’s Matt Wilson equalled the 200 metres breaststroke world record Thursday to underline his world title credentials.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist went out fast in Gwangju and finished strong to win his semi-final in two minutes, 6.67 seconds -- tying the mark of Japan’s rival Ippei Watanabe, who also qualified for Friday’s final.

Caeleb Dressel led all the way in winning the 100-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships on Thursday night, earning the American his third gold and fourth medal overall.

Dressel touched in 46.96 seconds, the only man to dip under 47 seconds in the final. He was only 0.05 seconds off the 10-year-old world record of 46.91 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia settled for silver in 47.08. Vladislav Grinev of Russia took bronze in 47.82.

Dressel tied for being quickest off the starting block and held off a challenge from Chalmers in the closing meters to defend the world title he won in 2017.

Dressel hopped on the lane rope, tossing his head back and his legs out in front of him in celebration.

Dressel’s other golds came in the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, and the 4x100 free relay. He took silver in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.

The men’s 200 individual medley title went to Daiya Seto of Japan. He touched in 1:56.14.

Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland took silver. Chase Kalisz, the 2017 champion, earned bronze, ending the Americans’ streak of winning at eight consecutive worlds.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:45 IST