e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Max Verstappen to stay on at Red Bull until 2023

Max Verstappen to stay on at Red Bull until 2023

The 22-year-old Verstappen came third in the driver’s championship in 2019.

other-sports Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (REUTERS)
         

Max Verstappen will stay on at Red Bull until 2023, the team and the driver announced on Tuesday.

Third in the drivers championship last season, Verstappen, 22, tweeted: “the best is yet to come!”

“Very proud and happy that @redbullracing will stay my home until 2023,” he added.

“Our goal is to fight for a World Championship together.”

Max Verstappen underlined his potential as a champion of the future on Sunday with a commanding victory for Red Bull in an astonishing and crash-hit Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The 22-year-old Dutchman twice passed newly-crowned six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling contest that had two safety car interventions and saw the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc clash and retire, before clinching the eighth victory of his career.

His third win this season also made up for his disappointment in last year’s race in Brazil when he looked certain to win before a late accident wrecked his hopes of victory.

He made the most of pole position and finished a dominant winner ahead of his former Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly, now with Toro Rosso, as they delivered a Honda-powered one-two for the Japanese company for the first time since the heyday of local hero Ayrton Senna.

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports