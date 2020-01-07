Max Verstappen to stay on at Red Bull until 2023

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:29 IST

Max Verstappen will stay on at Red Bull until 2023, the team and the driver announced on Tuesday.

Third in the drivers championship last season, Verstappen, 22, tweeted: “the best is yet to come!”

“Very proud and happy that @redbullracing will stay my home until 2023,” he added.

“Our goal is to fight for a World Championship together.”

Max Verstappen underlined his potential as a champion of the future on Sunday with a commanding victory for Red Bull in an astonishing and crash-hit Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The 22-year-old Dutchman twice passed newly-crowned six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling contest that had two safety car interventions and saw the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc clash and retire, before clinching the eighth victory of his career.

His third win this season also made up for his disappointment in last year’s race in Brazil when he looked certain to win before a late accident wrecked his hopes of victory.

He made the most of pole position and finished a dominant winner ahead of his former Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly, now with Toro Rosso, as they delivered a Honda-powered one-two for the Japanese company for the first time since the heyday of local hero Ayrton Senna.