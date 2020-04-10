e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Mayweather vows to follow uncle as great fight trainer

Mayweather vows to follow uncle as great fight trainer

Roger Mayweather, who died last month at age 59, trained Floyd for much of the unbeaten champion’s career. Floyd Sr. also trained his son.

other-sports Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a left at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a left at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty Images)
         

Floyd Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, said Friday he hopes emulate late uncle Roger by becoming a successful trainer. Mayweather posted a message on his Instagram account along with video footage of him working with his 14-year-old nephew.

“I am new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together,” Mayweather wrote.

“But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world.”

Roger Mayweather, who died last month at age 59, trained Floyd for much of the unbeaten champion’s career. Floyd Sr. also trained his son.

“Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” Mayweather wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept Mayweather isolated and given him time to ponder his future in boxing.

“In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals,” he wrote.

“I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential.”

