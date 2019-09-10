Mehuli Ghosh wins women’s 10m air rifle title in National Shooting Trials

other-sports

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:46 IST

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal won both the senior and junior women’s 10m air rifle title in the National Shooting Trials (T6) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Anhad Jawanda and Parul Kumar won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions title respectively at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Mehuli was the undoubted star of the day, winning the senior women’s 10m air rifle with a score of 252 over Madhya Pradesh’s Shreya Agrawal who finished with 251.2 to claim second place. World number one and finals world record holder Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan shot 229.3 to finish third.

In the junior women’s event, Mehuli’s victory was even more emphatic as her score of 252.2 was way ahead of Punjab’s silver medallist Khushi Saini’s total of 248.8. Madhya Pradesh came in third and fourth with Mansi Kathait and Shreya Agrawal finishing on scores of 227.5 and 205.8 respectively.

Zeena Khitta of Himachal emerged victorious in the youth category of the same event with a finals score of 252.5.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, Anhad shot 31 in the final to overcome Olympian and army marksman Gurpreet Singh, who shot 26. Thomas George of Kerala, who had topped the qualifiers on Monday, came in third with 23. In the junior men’s event, Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh won with a finals score of 31.

Adarsh Singh, who has been part of the senior India rapid fire team this year, finished second with 26 while Vijayveer’s twin Udhayveer won bronze with 25.

Another recent India international Parul Kumar of the Air Force won the men’s 3 positions with a score of 458.3 in the finals. Satyendra Singh of the Army was second with 456.5 while another army man Chain Singh was third with 443.1.

Upcoming talent Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh won the men’s junior 3 positions event with a finals score of 453.5.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 18:46 IST