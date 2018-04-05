Mirabai Chanu’s family celebrates 2018 Commonwealth Games gold, Manipur CM lauds effort

Mirabai Chanu’s family celebrated her 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal in Manipur on Thursday. The diminutive weightlifter gave India a golden start on day 1 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance. the feat not only won her a thunderous applause from Australian fans but Manipur partied too.

Manipur chief minister N Biren sent Mirabai Chanu a congratulatory message and so did Manipur’s most famous sportsperson, MC Mary Kom, who is making her Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast this time.

In a twitter message, Biren wrote, “Manipuri Meitei Ningol (meaning Manipuri daughter) Mirabai Chanu brings the 1st gold in 48 kg category weightlifting for India. We’re proud of you for making India proud.”

Manipur’s youth affairs and sports minister Letpao Haokio said, “Saikhom MIrabai created a history not only for Manipur but also for our country Indian and entire Commonwealth Games fraternity.”

Mirabai Chanu’s family celebrates her 2018 Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

On January 28, 2018, chief minister Biren, a former soccer player, had handed over Rs 20 lakh to world champion Mirabai Chanu, who became the first Indian after 22 years to win a gold in the 48-kg category at the world weightlifting championships in Anaheim, United States in last November.

Not only the family of Mirabai, locals of her native village Nongpok Kakching,20 km north east of Imphal, joined the celebrations.

“I feel so happy and so proud of our land and country for winning the title,” said Saikhom Tombi (55), mother of 23-year-old Mirabai Chanu, who is the youngest among a sibling of four sons and two daughters.