National Anti-Doping Agency chief bats for ‘no needle policy’

‘No-needle policy’ is not a requirement of World Anti-Doping Agency but its Indian affiliate National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) would want it to be used in domestic events, said chief Navin Agarwal.

“Though it is not a WADA requirement, we support the no-needle policy. We have zero tolerance on doping and implementing ‘no-needle policy’ would be another step towards preventing doping,” Agarwal said.

“Having said that, I am not too sure on how it could be implemented in domestic events in India. Although we would encourage the national sports federations to do so,” he added.

While India did well at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, two of its athletes, race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu, were ordered to return home for breaching the event’s strict no needle policy.

The embarrassment came after the Indian contingent escaped unscathed when a needle was found outside a boxer’s room.

At that time the CGF had merely issued a reprimand to India for not disposing the syringe as prescribed, clearing the country of any declaration norm violations.

Even Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra had batted for ‘’no-needle policy’ to be implemented in national camps also.