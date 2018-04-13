2018 Commonwealth Games: KT Irfan, Rakesh Babu sent home for breach of no needle policy

Despite the controversy over the boxing team breaching the Commonwealth Games Federation’s no-needle policy even before the Games had started and a warning by the chief of the Indian contingent here, India was found guilty of breaching the no-needle policy again, resulting in two athletes – KT Irfan and Rakesh Babu -- being expelled from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday morning.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Federation Court conducted a hearing on Thursday after the cleaning staff found a needle in a cup in the room shared by race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper Rakesh Babu and reported the matter to the CGF medical commission. (CWG live updates)

“The Chef de Mission of India, Vikram Singh Sisodia; general team manager, Namdev Shirgaonker; athletics team manager, Ravinder Chaudhry; two athletes, Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi; and other individuals (team managers) associated with India were found by the CGF Federation Court to be in breach of the CGF no needle policy for the Games. All five individuals were found to be in breach of the policy,” the CGF president Louise Martin.

Both KT Irfan and Rakesh Babu denied any knowledge of the needle and denied using it. However, the Federation Court found their statements “unreliable and evasive”.

“Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village,” the CGF statement said.

“We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available,” it said.

Besides expelling the two athletes, the Federation Court also asked the CGF to hand a strong reprimand to Vikram Sisodia, Namdev Shirgaonker and Ravinder Chaudhry that they and other persons failed to ensure compliance with the no-needle policy. “The CGF shall advise Vikram Singh Sisodia, Namdev Shirgaonker and Ravinder Chaudhry that any further infractions by any member of the Indian Team of the no-needle policy could result in the withdrawal of accreditation of the offending person,” the statement said.

The Federation Court rejected the explanations given by the Indian Contingent officials regarding their efforts to inform the CGF medical commission regarding the presence of the needles and went by the evidence provided by the cleaning staff and an investigator of the Australian Anti-doping Association.

“As we have said previously, the Commonwealth Games takes a no tolerance approach to these matters. When the Commonwealth Games Federation says no tolerance, the Commonwealth Games Federation means no tolerance,” the CGF said.