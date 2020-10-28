e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / National TT camp gets underway; Sharath Kamal, Anusha to join on Thursday

National TT camp gets underway; Sharath Kamal, Anusha to join on Thursday

A total of 11 players and three coaches have given their consent for the 42-day-long camp which will conclude on December 9.

other-sports Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Achanta Sharath Kamal of India.
File photo of Achanta Sharath Kamal of India. (Getty Images)
         

With focus firmly on qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the Indian table tennis players on Wednesday resumed their training after almost seven months at the national camp, which got underway at Sonepat with nine paddlers.

A total of 11 players and three coaches have given their consent for the 42-day-long camp which will conclude on December 9.

Four-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal and Anusha Kutumbale will be joining the camp on Thursday.

Senior players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, who had left early this month for Europe to train and participate in the leagues there, are expected to join once they return.

It is the first national camp for the sport since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s a good beginning and I am sure everybody at the camp will love to get on with good training and practice with the partners,” world no. 31 Sharath Kamal was quoted as saying in a release. “For us, this would be the best way to go about it and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers with complete focus. Whatever little we did during the lockdown at home was not adequate and lacked the intensity and concentration.

“Now it is a serious business. The camp will allow us to assess our fitness and strike a rhythm which you don’t get when you practice alone,” he added.

At the camp venue, all precautions have been factored in as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by the Sports ministry and Sports Authority of India.

“We have been making sustained efforts and were constantly in touch with SAI and the players. Now that it is happening, the camp will help them come into good shape, kind of match-ready fitness, before the Games qualifications next year,” TTFI secretary general M P Singh said.

The campers: Men: A. Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sudhanshu Grover and Jubin Kumar.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Anusha Kutumbale, Takeme Sarkar, Kaushani Nath and Diya Chitale.

Coaches: Arup Basak, Sunil Babras and Sachin Shetty.

Masseur: Amarjit Singh.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In