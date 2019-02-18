No visa denial for Pakistan players coming to India for Shooting World Cup

Secretary of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Rajiv Bhatia on Monday confirmed that India would be granting visa to the Pakistani players to participate in the forthcoming Shooting World Cup, scheduled to be New Delhi later this month.

Bhatia said that the Indian Home Ministry has approved their visa and forwarded it to the High Commission and Islamabad.

“Home Ministry has given its approval and it has been now forwarded to High Commission and Islamabad. On Friday, I got a call from the Indian High Commission and they confirmed the names of the shooters again and hopefully today the Visa will be granted,” Bhatia told ANI.

The secretary further informed that one coach and two Pakistani rifle shooters are expected to arrive on February 20 and asserted that Home Ministry is in no denial on their visa.

“They wrote to us that they are scheduled to come on 20th (February). They wrote to us that we will get flight details once visa is granted. Visa will not be denied. Home Ministry is very clear about it so there is no denial on that,” he said.

Shooting World Cup 2019 is slated to be held from February 20 to 28 in New Delhi. The tournament holds significance as there are 16 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs.

