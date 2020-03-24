Olympic torch relay postponed as Games put on hold

other-sports

The Olympic torch relay, due to start on Thursday from the Fukushima area devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, will be postponed after the Games were delayed until 2021.

“The Olympic torch relay, which was scheduled to start from 26th (March), will not start,” Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told reporters.

Mori said the flame will remain in Fukushima for now, but it was not clear how long it will stay there.