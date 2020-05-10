e-paper
Olympics shift to 2021: Tokyo-bound Indian sportspersons juggle training and home amid lockdown

Olympics shift to 2021: Tokyo-bound Indian sportspersons juggle training and home amid lockdown

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian sportspersons, who were selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020, are training themselves with limited resources and are hopeful to win medals for the country in 2021.

Updated: May 10, 2020 02:52 IST
Mallika Bhagat
Mallika Bhagat
Hindustan Times
Air rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela is getting trained at the shooting range at her home, and learning photography online.
Air rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela is getting trained at the shooting range at her home, and learning photography online.
         

With the Olympics getting postponed to 2021, many sportspersons have been forced to continue training indoors, while overcoming the biggest hurdle of keeping not just their form but even their spirits intact. And Indian medal hopefuls have taken up the challenge with gusto and determination.

I’m also playing games online and training as well. We aren’t allowed to go out, but thankfully, there is so much to do that life isn’t boring at all.” — Neeraj Chopra, Javelin ace

“I knew the Olympics would get postponed because the situation in India had deteriorated at an unprecedented rate,’’ says javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, who is one of India’s biggest hope for an athletics medal. Chopra had to rush home, from Turkey, after India started banning flights from Europe and was made to stay in a quarantine facility for two weeks before he moved to National Institute of Sport (NIS) hostel in Patiala. The 22-year-old is spending his time focusing on basic training since practising javelin throws is out of bounds for now. Chopra adds, “We sometimes watch matches on TV or indulge in an occasional movie screening. I’m also playing games online and training as well. We aren’t allowed to go out, but thankfully, there is so much to do that life isn’t boring at all.”

 

Core exercise #dragonflag

