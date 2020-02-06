Pardeep betters own record to clinch 102 kg gold at nationals

other-sports

Railways lifter Pardeep Singh bettered his snatch record in the men’s 102 kg at the 72nd Men’s and 35th Senior National Weightlifting Championships at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Pardeep broke the first record as he lifted 151 kg in his third attempt to bag the gold with a total of 346 kg.

His personal best in all the categories is 351 kg (150 kg in snatch and 201 in clean and jerk) as he won bronze in clean and jerk at the Olympic qualifying Asian Championship in China in 2019.

Pardeep lifted 195 kg in the second attempt before pushing his limits to 203 kg in clean and jerk.

Eventually, he settled for a total of 346 kg, which was 21 kg ahead of his Services rival Shubham (145+180).