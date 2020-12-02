e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Pole vaulter suffers injury after alleged altercation with coach

Pole vaulter suffers injury after alleged altercation with coach

The incident happened after 10pm within the premises of the JLN Stadium. While the injured athlete was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he suffered a deep cut above his right eyebrow, the coach left for home.

other-sports Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:19 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of injured pole vaulter Anuj
Photo of injured pole vaulter Anuj(HT Sports)
         

An international-level pole vaulter Anuj, a trainee of the national pole vault academy running from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, was injured after a scuffle with Devinder Kumar, an assistance coach of the facility, late Tuesday evening.

The incident happened after 10pm within the premises of the JLN Stadium. While the injured athlete was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he suffered a deep cut above his right eyebrow, the coach left for home.

The 25-year-old Anuj received seven stitches and was later discharged from the hospital at midnight. He filed a complaint at the local Lodhi Road Police Station on Wednesday.

Anuj was on November 19 shifted to the JLN Stadium-based academy from Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Sonepat, Haryana. He was undergoing quarantine at the academy and was to start functioning from this week.

Devender, the coach, arrived at the stadium on Tuesday evening to pay Rs 25,000 that he had borrowed some months back from Anuj.

“After giving the money, he (coach) asked me to give in writing that I’ll only train under him (Devender) and not the other coach of the academy (PC Tyagi). When I refused, he starting beating me,” alleged Anuj.

The coach was defensive in his response. “I was having a friendly chat with him inside my car and without provocation he hit me,” said the coach, who is on deputation from the Railways. He was reluctant to answer what was the urgency to come late in the evening.

The incident highlights the security concern of the athletes staying at the JLN Stadium. The stadium’s administrator Sunita Baral says she wasn’t aware of the incident. “Will probe and let you know,” was her response.

tags
top news
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In