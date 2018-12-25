Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors edge out Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors continued their hot streak in their home leg as they beat Telugu Titans 39-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. Maninder Singh scored 12 raid points for Bengal Warriors to lead his team’s charge. Maninder also became the fastest man to reach 500 points in Pro Kabaddi League as he achieved the feat in 56 matches. For Telugu Titans it was the youngster Armaan who stood out and scored 11 points. Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the play-offs while Telugu Titans ended their campaign with a defeat.

Bengal Warriors got off to a flying start with Jang Kun Lee getting a super raid in the second minute. Telugu Titans fought back to level the match at 7-7 after five minutes. Maninder Singh continued to pick the points for Bengal Warriors in the first half. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors 23-15 with Jang Kun Lee getting a raid in the 20th minute.

Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 26th minute to lead 30-18. For Telugu Titans the performance of Anand was a revelation as he picked up raid points at will. After 30 minutes, Bengal Warriors led 32-22 and were in full control of the match.

The Titans did try to mount a comeback but the deficit proved too much in the end as they crashed out of the league.

