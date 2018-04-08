Punam Yadav adds to India’s gold haul in weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Weightlifter Punam Yadav continued India’s golden run in weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with her gold medal in the women’s 69kg event in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

With India having won all four of its gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in weightlifting, Punam Yadav lifted a maximum of 100kg in the snatch event and 122kg in the clean and jerk event to win the title with a combined lift of 222kg.

England’s Sarah Davies, who lifted 122kg in clean and jerk, won silver with a combined lift of 217kg, having earlier lifted 95kg in snatch.

Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai won the bronze medal with a combined lift of 216kg.

Punam Yadav had earlier won bronze in women’s 63kg weightlifting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.