PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara, in semis of All England Championship badminton

PV Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 22-20, 18-21, 21-18 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter at the All England Championship badminton in Birmingham on Friday.

Sindhu won in a marathon effort that lasted nearly an hour and thirty minutes to make it the semi-finals of the tournament.

Nozomi Okuhara won the first game 22-20, but Sindhu hit back hard in the second game, winning it 21-18 to take the match into a deciding game.

The deciding game was a back-and-forth affair that saw both lead at some stage but a late surge from Sindhu saw her stand tall in the end.

PV Sindhu had previously lost to Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the World Badminton Championship as well as the second round of the Japan Open.

However, Sindhu did manage to beat Okuhara in the final of the Korea Open Super Series.