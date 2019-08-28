e-paper
PV Sindhu, Manasi Joshi felicitated by Telangana Governor in Hyderabad

Hailing their victories, Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan described PV Sindhu as “pride of India” and Manasi Joshi as the “braveheart of India”.

other-sports Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:52 IST
PTI
PTI
Hyderabad
File image of PV Sindhu arriving in New Delhi after winning gold at BWF World Championships.
File image of PV Sindhu arriving in New Delhi after winning gold at BWF World Championships.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Newly-crowned badminton world champion P V Sindhu, and Manasi Joshi, who won gold at the recent World Para-Badminton Championship, were felicitated by Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan on Wednesday.

Along with them, chief national coach P Gopichand and other coaches were also felicitated at a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Hailing their victories, Narasimhan described Sindhu as “pride of India” and Joshi as the “braveheart of India”.

He said Sindhu would get rest only after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

“Let me assure you, ladies and gentlemen, this Sindhu, with this gold medal will come to this Raj Bhavan. I may be there, I may not be there... The Raj Bhavan will felicitate her next year,” he said.

Praising Joshi for her courage and determination, Narasimhan said she is a “role model for every one of us”.

He also appreciated the coaches and trainers for their efforts.

Thanking the Governor for the felicitation, Gopichand said the achievements have become possible only with the help of coaches and support staff.

There are eight to 10 years of badminton left in Sindhu (who is now 24 years old) and she should prove that right, he said.

The world of para badminton was not known and Joshi was almost his first student when she came, he said hailing coaches and other personnel involved in training the para-badminton player.

“Truly, some of my happiest moments of the tournament came from para-badminton,” he said.

Sindhu said she will work hard to achieve the gold in the Olympics (as stated by the Governor).

“I will be here with the gold,” she said.

Sindhu, along with Gopichand and her parents, met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Appreciating Sindhu for her victory, Rao assured support from the government for her future endeavours, an official release said.

Sindhu, who beat Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the world Championship, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 20:50 IST

