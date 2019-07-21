Indonesia Open final, highlights: Akane Yamaguchi beats PV Sindhu to win title

PV Sindhu could not win her first title of the year as she came up short against 3rd seed Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta. Yamaguchi defeated Sindhu 21-15, 21-16 in the final to take home her 2nd Super Series title of the season. It was complete domination from the Japanese as she rallied from an early struggle to win the match in straight games. Yamaguchi had stunned top seed and World no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the semis.

Sindhu had the upper hand in the head-to-head meetings as she had defeated Yamaguchi 10 times in 14 meetings. In fact Sindhu was undefeated in the last 4 matches against the Japanese. But Yamaguchi put a halt to that streak and emerged victorious.

Follow highlights of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi match:-

14:45 hrs IST Akane Yamaguchi wins Akane Yamaguchi has defeated PV Sindhu 21-15, 21-16 to win the Indonesia Open.





14:36 hrs IST Yamaguchi near the finish line There’s no stopping Yamaguchi in the final as she has completely dominated the match against PV Sindhu. Her 4-match losing streak against the Indian is about to be halted. Yamaguchi 21-15, 16-11 Sindhu





14:31 hrs IST Will Sindhu make comeback? In the mid-game break, Yamaguchi leads Sindhu by three points. Sindhu needs to make a comeback soon otherwise her Super Series hopes will be dashed.





14:27 hrs IST Yamaguchi leads again PV Sindhu is making a lot of errors in the game and she is paying for it as Yamaguchi has again raced to a 9-6 lead in the second game.





14:22 hrs IST Yamaguchi takes the first game Sindhu could not maintain her early momentum as Yamaguchi took the first game 21-15 in the final of the Indonesia Super 1000 tournament.





14:16 hrs IST Yamaguchi takes the lead After starting on the back foot, Yamaguchi is attacking Sindhu with power and has taken a 17-14 lead in the first game.





14:07 hrs IST Sindhu keeps the advantage Sindhu is still leading in the match and a 11-8 advantage against Yamaguchi. She is playing an aggressive game.





14:02 hrs IST Sindhu starts brightly Sindhu has taken the early advantage in the final as she leads 5-4 against Yamaguchi. She has developed a cross-court backhand reply that hasn’t been seen before.





13:52 hrs IST Final about to begin Both Sindhu and Yamaguchi have entered the court and are practising. The match is about to begin.



