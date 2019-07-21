Indonesia Open final, highlights: Akane Yamaguchi beats PV Sindhu to win title

PV Sindhu could not win her first title of the year as she came up short against 3rd seed Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta. Yamaguchi defeated Sindhu 21-15, 21-16 in the final to take home her 2nd Super Series title of the season. It was complete domination from the Japanese as she rallied from an early struggle to win the match in straight games. Yamaguchi had stunned top seed and World no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the semis.Sindhu had the upper hand in the head-to-head meetings as she had defeated Yamaguchi 10 times in 14 meetings. In fact Sindhu was undefeated in the last 4 matches against the Japanese. But Yamaguchi put a halt to that streak and emerged victorious. Follow highlights of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi match:-