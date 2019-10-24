e-paper
Saina Nehwal enters French Open quarterfinals

The eighth seeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters early in the year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Line 21-10 21-11 in 27 minutes.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:55 IST
PTI
PTI
Paris
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(AP)
         

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the USD 750,000 French Open with a straight game win over Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt here on Thursday.



The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who had lost in the first round in three successive events, will next take on Korea’s An Se Young, who had last week knocked out India’s P V Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.

Saina had defeated Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21 21-17 in the opening round last night.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:55 IST

