 Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Live updates, Malaysia Masters Semi-final: Saina eyes final spot
LIVE BLOG

Malaysia Masters Semi-final: Catch all the action of the semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin through our live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 19, 2019 10:14 IST
highlights

Preview: Saina Nehwal scripted a hard-fought straight-game win over former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to enter the women’s singles semi-finals of Malaysia Masters on Friday. Seventh seeded Saina, who had a 8-4 head-to-head record against Okuhara before Friday, fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18 23-21 win in a 48-minute quarterfinals at the Axiata Arena.

Follow Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin below -

10:05 hrs IST

Road to semis

09:50 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Malaysia Masters semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin. Saina is eyeing her second title in Malaysia but first, she will have to overcome reigning Olympics champion Marin for a spot in the final.