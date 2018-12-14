Sardar Singh keen on hockey academy in India and Canada

Having ended his 12-year-long career, former India hockey captain Sardar Singh is planning an academy in Panchkula, Haryana, which will enable poor village kids take up the sport and also help them pursue education.

The 32-year-old is also planning a hockey academy in Vancouver by mid-2019 and has applied for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada. “We are in talks with the Haryana government for the Panchkula academy. If it does not happen, we will take land on lease,” said Sardar.

“We will also start an NGO for poor village kids at the same time. I’ve been a sportsman and seen bad times. In villages, there is no equipment because of which talent is wasted. This NGO will go to villages and recognise talent and give them assistance in education and sports. I’ll make the announcement sometime after the World Cup.”

One of the best playmakers of modern hockey, Sardar added that he was asked to help hockey players in Canada, especially of Indian origin, as the game is growing there. “I first went to Canada in 2008 for a club tournament, then in 2009 as part of the national team. There is a big Indian community there. I have some friends there like former Canada player Sukhwinder ‘Gabbar’ Singh who invited me to teach and promote hockey,” said Sardar, who retired in September.

“Many kids play there in about 8-10 clubs. Hence, I decided to open an academy there by mid-2019. I will distribute my time between India and Canada. I had applied for PR two years ago. I should get it but it will take time. There are still some documents to be submitted.”

Sardar said he is also planning to get experts to train kids in both the academies, drawing inspiration from former Australia greats Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles.

“Jamie, Mark and other foreign players do the same. I’ll try to bring in good players and coaches with experience. Whatever I’ve learnt and experienced, I want to share with the future generation,” said. Sardar.

With over 350 international appearances for the country, Sardar was part of the squad that finished with bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He decided to hang up his boots in September, saying, “I am fit to play good hockey for at least couple of more years. But there is always a time to plan what is next for you. And I personally feel this is the best time to start thinking about new ventures.”

Perhaps, Sardar’s has zeroed in on his next venture.

