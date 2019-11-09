e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Saurav Ghosal sails into second round of World Championship

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Saurav as the third game put the two Indians on the edge. However, the world No. 11 had the last say, winning on extended points to take the game and match.

other-sports Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Doha
Saurav Ghosal in action at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.
Saurav Ghosal in action at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.(PTI)
         

Saurav Ghosal reached the second round of the PSA World men’s squash championship with a straight-game win over compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar here.The 10th seed Saurav won 11-7, 11-7, 18-16 in the opening round here on Friday.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Saurav as the third game put the two Indians on the edge. However, the world No. 11 had the last say, winning on extended points to take the game and match.

The other Indians in the fray, Ramit Tandon and Vikram Malhotra made first round exits.

While Ramit lost to Borja Golan of Spain 9-11, 6-11, 3-11, Vikram squandered a two-game lead to go down to Declan James of England, 11-8, 11-1, 5-11, 3-11, 6-11.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports