Home / Other Sports / Seb Coe says Olympics in July not feasible amid Coronavirus scare

Seb Coe says Olympics in July not feasible amid Coronavirus scare

It came hours after the IOC announced it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the games, which are scheduled to start July 24.

other-sports Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
IAAF president Sebastian Coe speaks at a press conference.
IAAF president Sebastian Coe speaks at a press conference.(USA TODAY Sports)
         

The leader of the international track federation, Seb Coe, sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach saying holding the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable” with the coronavirus impacting huge swaths of the globe.

Coe sent the letter Sunday after meeting with leaders from around the world in track, which is the biggest sport at the Olympics. It came hours after the IOC announced it could take up to four weeks to make a decision on whether to postpone the games, which are scheduled to start July 24.

Coe cited issues of fairness, the increased likelihood of injuries if athletes have to rush through training and the uncertainty caused by public health issues that are forcing many countries to order all people to stay indoors.

Coe reiterated what he’s said before — that nobody wants to see the Olympics postponed, but it can’t be held at all costs, specifically the cost of athlete safety.

