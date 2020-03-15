e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Sharath Kamal ends decade long title drought, clinches Oman Open

Sharath Kamal ends decade long title drought, clinches Oman Open

Sharath Kamal defeated the top seed Marcos Freitas from Portugal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15 to win Oman Open title.

other-sports Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muscat
File photo of Sharath Kamal.
File photo of Sharath Kamal.(File)
         

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal ended his decade long wait for a title, producing a sensational performance to win the ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open on Sunday. Despite being a game down, the 37-year-old Indian recovered well to outclass top seeded Marcos Freitas of Portugal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15 in the summit clash. It was in 2010 when Sharath had bagged his last title at Egypt Open. Since then he made two semi-final appearances -- Morocco Open in 2011 and India Open in 2017 -- but couldn’t manage to get through it.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Sharath pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia’s Kirill Skachkov.Fourth-seeded Sharath made a sensational comeback after being two games down to register 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 win in a thrilling seven-set semi-final that lasted for one hour and eight minutes.

Freitas entered final with a 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-3 win over India’s Harmeet Desai.Desai dominated the match at the initial stage but the world no. 26 Freitas fought his way back after being 1-3 down and went on to win the next three successive games to enter the final.

Results:Men’s Singles Final: Achanta Sharath Kamal bt Marcos Freitas (Portugal) 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15.

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals: Achanta Sharath Kamal bt Kirill Skachkov (Russia) 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7; Harmeet Desai lost to Marcos Freitas (Portugal) 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-3.

other sports