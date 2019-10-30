e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani move to finals of Tokyo 2020 boxing test event

In the semi-finals, Shiva Thapa defeated Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict.

other-sports Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Tokyo
File image of Indian boxer Shiva Thapa.
File image of Indian boxer Shiva Thapa.(PTI)
         

Shiva Thapa (63kg) advanced to the final with a win along with Pooja Rani (75kg) but two other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts at the Olympic test event for boxing here on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals, Thapa defeated Japan’s Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict.

Rani beat Brazil’s Beatriz Soares in an unanimous decision. Rani had won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

However, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men’s draw, lost their respective semi-final bouts to end with bronze medals.

Both of them had reached the last-four stage without any preliminary tie because of the small size of their respective draws.

Zareen lost in a split decision to Japan’s Sana Kawano, while Vahlimpuia was also beaten by Yuito Moriwaki but in an unanimous call by the judges.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:53 IST

