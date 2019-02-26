Six Indians enter finals of Makran Cup boxing in Iran

Commonwealth Games silver-winning duo of Manish Kaushik (60kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) led the charge as six Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran.

In the semifinal bouts held on Monday evening, the other boxers who made the finals were Deepak Singh (49kg), P Lalitha Prasad (52kg), Sanjeet ((91kg), and Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg).

Kaushik, a national champion, defeated Ashkan Reizai 4-1. He will fight it out with Danial Baksh Shah in the final on Wednesday. Tuesday is the official rest day at the tournament.

Satish, who is also a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, got the better of Eeman Ramazan 5-0, and will face Mohammed Mlias in the summit clash.

Deepak defeated Malek Ammari 5-0 and set up a clash with Jaafer Naseri in the final.

Prasad out-punched Filipino Marvin Tobamo 5-0. In the final, he will square off against Omid Safa Ahmadi.

Sanjeet, an India Open gold-medallist last year, blanked Pourya Amiri 5-0. He will fight for gold with Ehsan Bahani Rouz.

Debutant Manjeet defeated Sina Safdarian to enter the final, where he will be up against Ahmed Ghoussoun of Syria.

However, Rohit Tokas (64kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) lost to Bagher Faraji and Ali Moradi respectively to sign off with bronze medals in the tournament.

