Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu among 64 boys and girls selected for NBA camp in Chicago

Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu among 64 boys and girls selected for NBA camp in Chicago

The camp will be held from February 14-16 at Quest Multisport as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian trio of Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu are among 64 boys and girls from 34 countries selected to attend the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago. The camp will be held from February 14-16 at Quest Multisport as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012), Davis Bertāns (Washington Wizards; Latvia), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls; Finland; BWB Europe 2014; BWB Global 2015) will coach the top high school age campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Harsimran Kaur was invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, making her the first female prospect from the NBA Academies Women’s Program and the first female prospect from outside of Australia.

Siya has represented Maharashtra in over 10 national championships. Siya Deodhar has attended the BWB camp even before .

Amaan Sandhu was part of the BWB camp in 2019 and it will be his third time at the BWB camp. The player from Mohali has played in the NBA Global Academy Games in 2018 and 2019 and he has also been part of the NBA Global Camp in Italy in 2018.

