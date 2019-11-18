Smart training is what I’ve learnt in the last 18 months: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

other-sports

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:56 IST

Even in a world class Indian shooting environment, if Indian fans don’t instantly connect with skeet, it could be due to the other clay-target event, trap and double trap, having fetched bigger returns, including an Olympic silver.

However, it can all change at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, the 23-year-old from Chandigarh, won gold at the Asian Championships in Doha early this month, in a one-two after clinching a shoot-off against compatriot Mairaj Ahmad. The latter had missed a final spot at the 2016 Rio Games by a whisker. He ensured a second quota (Olympic qualifying) place with his silver.

Bajwa, among the record 15 Indians who have won quotas for Tokyo, is hardly celebrating. The world record holder with a perfect 60/60 in the finals of last year’s Asian Shotgun Championships in Kuwait has sights set on the big prize—an Olympic podium finish.

Staying sober is vital. Last year, he failed to qualify for the final in the Jakarta Asian Games, though the former junior Asian champion bounced back by winning bronze in the World University Games in Naples, Italy early this year. In an interview, Bajwa says keeping things simple and handling pressure will be the key in Tokyo.

Excerpts

Can you elaborate on keeping things simple?

Sticking to basics in practice and repeating the same in competition. Before each shot, I follow a certain routine and maintain that rhythm throughout the match. It works for me.

What kind of preparation did you do for Doha?

Smart training, that’s what I have learnt in the last one-and-a-half years under my Norwegian coach Tore Brovold (he won skeet silver in 2008 Beijing Olympics). When I took up shotgun in 2012, I was at the ranges for seven to eight hours a day. Now, it’s three to four hours, or sometimes less. Staying in the comfort zone is important to achieve a good rhythm.

Other major changes in training this year?

The emphasis has been on cross-training and dry practice at home. I hit the gym four or five times a week. Since I had runner’s knee (pain around the knee cap) last year, I do less running and more cycling and hiking. I also do rowing exercise to strengthen the upper body.

What about mental training?

Visualisation is an important part of the programme. The basic idea is to train the subconscious mind to work on auto mode. I listen to rap music, and Canadian Aubrey Drake Graham is my favourite. It helps me to avoid distractions and stay in a good mood.

How to you prepare to handle pressure?

My coach has told me to remain calm. World Championships are more tough, Olympics has a lot of hype around it and so I should not put myself under pressure.

Will you start your Olympic preparation immediately?

My coach has advised me to take a break to rejuvenate mind and body. It is important to feel fresh before I start vigorous training. We will sit together next month and chalk out how and where to train.

Do you need more competitions before Tokyo?

Certainly not. I would select few events as I want to avoid travelling. But I will compete in domestic competitions as it is mandatory for all.

What’s your favourite training venue?

Cyprus is the best. It has three world class shotgun ranges within 30km distance. Each range is different from the other due to local weather conditions. Italy is another good place as you can easily get ammo and spares for gun. I’m also planning to use similar kind of equipment that will be used at Tokyo ranges in training.

Skeet has not been in focus like other shooting events?

The skeet shooters have been on the fringes. But Miraj just missed the final in Rio and lots of juniors are doing well. Last year, Ganemat Sekhon won junior world championships bronze in Sydney. It’s only a matter of time before more skeet shooters compete at world level.