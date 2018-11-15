Spain allows Kosovo athletes to use national symbols

The Spanish government has decided to allow athletes from Kosovo to use their national symbols, anthem, and flag while participating in international sporting events being held in the country.

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) wish to publicly express their deepest satisfaction with the decision taken today by the Spanish Government regarding the participation of Kosovan athletes in international competitions to be held in Spain,” a joint statement by IOC and COE said.

Josep Borrell, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation stated that that Spanish government has allowed the Kosovan sports delegations to compete in the country with the relevant visa and has authorised the athletes to use their own national symbols, anthem, and flag, in accordance with the Olympic protocol.

The decision was communicated on Wednesday by a letter to the COE president Alejandro Blanco.

The government has also ensured that the athletes can participate under the same conditions as all the other athletes from the 206 National Olympic Committees recognised by the IOC.

Spain is one of the few European Union countries that doesn’t recognize Kosova, which declared independence from Serbia in the year 2008.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:43 IST