Subhankar in semis, Kashyap bows out

World No 64 Subhankar, who beat Lin Dan in the second round beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16 21-9 in only 32 minutes.

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 23:01 IST
PTI
File picture of Subhankar Dey(Getty Images)

India’s Subhankar Dey entered the semi-final while senior pro Parupalli Kashyap lost his last eight encounter at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship on Friday.

However Kashyap lost his quarter-final against France’s Toma Junior Popov 16-21 18-21 inside 38 minutes.

In the women’s singles quarter-final, Sayali Rane lost her match against Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 14-21 9-21.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 22:37 IST

