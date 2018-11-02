Subhankar in semis, Kashyap bows out

India’s Subhankar Dey entered the semi-final while senior pro Parupalli Kashyap lost his last eight encounter at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship on Friday.

World No 64 Subhankar, who beat Lin Dan in the second round beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16 21-9 in only 32 minutes.

However Kashyap lost his quarter-final against France’s Toma Junior Popov 16-21 18-21 inside 38 minutes.

In the women’s singles quarter-final, Sayali Rane lost her match against Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 14-21 9-21.

