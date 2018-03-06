Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, hockey, India vs Australia, highlights: IND lose 2-4 to AUS

India’s hopes of making it to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup were crushed on Tuesday when they were beaten 4-2 by Australia in Ipoh. Having lost to Argentina 2-3 in their campaign opener and drawn 1-1 against England in the next match, the loss leaves India with just one point from three games. India went into the half-time break 1-0 down, but conceded three goals in the third quarter. Ramandeep Singh’s efforts saw India pull a goal back and he scored India’s second to reduce the deficit. Australia, however, held on to win 4-2. Catch highlights of India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.

17:07 hrs IST: It’s all over! Australia beat India 4-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

16:58 hrs IST: GOAL! Ramandeep Singh scores to make it 2-4. With less than seven minutes left, can India make a comeback?

16:55 hrs IST: GOAL! Ramndeep’s pass from the left is deflected in. India make it 1-4.

16:47 hrs IST: That’s the end of the third quarter. Australia comfortably 4-0 up.

16:45 hrs IST: Australia all over India now. They take a 4-0 lead from a penalty corner.

16:41 hrs IST: The Indian defence succumbs to the pressure as the Aussies make it 3-0.

16:33 hrs IST: Australia score again. It’s a mountain to climb for India now.

16:30 hrs IST: Australia on the attack early on in the third quarter. A second goal will be a big blow to India’s hopes.

16:15 hrs IST: Australia take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break. India will need to win today to keep alive any realistic hope of making it to the final.

16:07 hrs IST: Australia have a penalty stroke and they take the lead. India’s hopes of making the final have received a jolt.

16:00 hrs IST: Both sides being very cautious in the second quarter as well. Australia will look to wear India out.

15:53 hrs IST: The first quarter comes to an end. India had a huge chance to take the lead after a Ramandeep Singh through ball, but the Australian keeper denied India the lead.

15:45 hrs IST: It’s been a game of few chances so far. India have been cautious at the back and have averted any danger from Australia.

15:35 hrs IST: The national anthems have been done with and play is set to begin in Ipoh.

15:25 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Australia.

For India, Sardar Singh in returning as captain ahead of a crucial season which include engagements in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.

The Sjoerd Marijne-coached Indian side, however, has struggled with its penalty corner conversions in recent times and that will be a worry against an Australian side that is in fine fettle.