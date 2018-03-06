 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, hockey, India vs Australia, highlights: IND lose 2-4 to AUS | other sports | Hindustan Times
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, hockey, India vs Australia, highlights: IND lose 2-4 to AUS

India were beaten 4-2 by Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Tuesday. Catch highlights of India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.

other sports Updated: Mar 06, 2018 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
India went down 2-4 to Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Tuesday. Catch highlights of India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.
India went down 2-4 to Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Tuesday. Catch highlights of India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.(Getty Images)

India’s hopes of making it to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup were crushed on Tuesday when they were beaten 4-2 by Australia in Ipoh. Having lost to Argentina 2-3 in their campaign opener and drawn 1-1 against England in the next match, the loss leaves India with just one point from three games. India went into the half-time break 1-0 down, but conceded three goals in the third quarter. Ramandeep Singh’s efforts saw India pull a goal back and he scored India’s second to reduce the deficit. Australia, however, held on to win 4-2. Catch highlights of India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.

17:07 hrs IST: It’s all over! Australia beat India 4-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

16:58 hrs IST: GOAL! Ramandeep Singh scores to make it 2-4. With less than seven minutes left, can India make a comeback?

16:55 hrs IST: GOAL! Ramndeep’s pass from the left is deflected in. India make it 1-4.

16:47 hrs IST: That’s the end of the third quarter. Australia comfortably 4-0 up.

16:45 hrs IST: Australia all over India now. They take a 4-0 lead from a penalty corner.

16:41 hrs IST: The Indian defence succumbs to the pressure as the Aussies make it 3-0.

16:33 hrs IST: Australia score again. It’s a mountain to climb for India now.

16:30 hrs IST: Australia on the attack early on in the third quarter. A second goal will be a big blow to India’s hopes.

16:15 hrs IST: Australia take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break. India will need to win today to keep alive any realistic hope of making it to the final.

16:07 hrs IST: Australia have a penalty stroke and they take the lead. India’s hopes of making the final have received a jolt.

16:00 hrs IST: Both sides being very cautious in the second quarter as well. Australia will look to wear India out.

15:53 hrs IST: The first quarter comes to an end. India had a huge chance to take the lead after a Ramandeep Singh through ball, but the Australian keeper denied India the lead.

15:45 hrs IST: It’s been a game of few chances so far. India have been cautious at the back and have averted any danger from Australia.

15:35 hrs IST: The national anthems have been done with and play is set to begin in Ipoh.

15:25 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and Australia.

For India, Sardar Singh in returning as captain ahead of a crucial season which include engagements in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.

The Sjoerd Marijne-coached Indian side, however, has struggled with its penalty corner conversions in recent times and that will be a worry against an Australian side that is in fine fettle.

