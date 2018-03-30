Sushil Kumar’s name missing from Commonwealth Games 2018 official entry list

The Indian authorities were left stunned as two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar’s name was missing from the list of entries in the men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling page put out by the Commonwealth Games 2018 organisers on Thursday.

The list of names published under the section ‘Entries by Event’ in the official site contained 15 names in the category but Sushil’s name was not part of it. In the rest of the men’s and women’s freestyle wrestling categories – totaling 11 – the names of other Indian competitors was included.

According to a report in Times of India, the omission left the authorities worried about Sushil’s participation in the tournament and it even prompted one of his personal coaches to question, “Entries of Indians in other weight categories are there, but why only Sushil’s name is missing? Is there more to something than meets the eye?”

The report states that the wrestler spent the entirety of Thursday calling up Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from his training base in Georgia where he is currently training ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Sushil Kumar’s name was present in the IOA’s list of sportspersons which was approved by the government.

Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, said it is a website error.

When the name was missing, they discussed it with the Indian Olympic Association and rectified the error.

Sushil’s necessary travel documents are ready, according to authorities, and the team will leave for Gold Coast, Australia on April 6.

Sushil Kumar’s journey to the Commonwealth Games 2018 was full of twists and turns. First, he found himself in the centre of controversy after three wrestlers gave him walkovers in the National Championship in Indore and then, the elder brother of his fiercest competitor - Praveen Rana - was allegedly thrashed by his supporters at the Commonwealth Games selection trials.