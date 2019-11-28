e-paper
Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Syed Modi International Championship: Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma advance to quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth outclassed countrymate Parupalli Kashyap in the three-game long encounter 18-21, 22-20, 21-16.

other-sports Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:25 IST
Asian News International
Lucknow
Kidambi Srikanth of India in action in his match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Srikanth outclassed countrymate Parupalli Kashyap in the three-game long encounter 18-21, 22-20, 21-16. The match lasted for 67-minute in which Kashyap gave a tough fight to Srikanth to progress in the next round.

In another all-India clash, Verma defeated Alap Mishra in the two straight games 21-11, 21-18 that lasted for 28 minutes. Verma had the upper hand in the match and easily clinched the victory.

Verma will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Srikanth will play against Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the quarterfinal on November 28.

other sports